SVB Leerink Comments on Axcella Health Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axcella Health in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The firm has a market cap of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axcella Health by 260.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 1,201.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

