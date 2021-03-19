Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Suzuki Motor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.00.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $175.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.