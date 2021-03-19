Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $923.79 million, a PE ratio of -265.89 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,778.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

