SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.28 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $137,995.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00453060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00676907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00076818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

SureRemit Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.