Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 2,499 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $137,569.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $529,061.68.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 60,839 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $3,806,087.84.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. 39,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,048,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.07 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

