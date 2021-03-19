Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.70. 9,404,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 9,741,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

