Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 16,030 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $317,714.60.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.