Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Trading 6% Higher

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34. 1,327,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 900,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBBP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

