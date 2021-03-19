Streamr Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $120.02 million and $7.73 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,325,679 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.