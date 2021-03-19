Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRX. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SRX opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$348.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1,430.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.09.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

