StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Grupo Santander

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of STNE opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

