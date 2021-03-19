Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cytokinetics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 991 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,702% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $219,393.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

