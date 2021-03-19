Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Intersect ENT Call Options (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,217 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,134% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

