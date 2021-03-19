Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,278 shares of company stock worth $11,860,326. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

