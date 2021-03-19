Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of SFIX opened at $52.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,278 shares of company stock worth $11,860,326 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211,902 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after purchasing an additional 215,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after buying an additional 417,689 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

