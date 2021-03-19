Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,724 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $171,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after purchasing an additional 638,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,737,000 after purchasing an additional 606,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,005,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,767,000 after purchasing an additional 399,706 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 103,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

