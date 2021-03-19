Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,674 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Medtronic worth $322,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 973,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,005,000 after acquiring an additional 653,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,636. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

