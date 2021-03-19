Stifel Financial Corp Has $219.48 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $219,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

TJX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. 261,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.