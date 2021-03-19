Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 58,221 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 58,221 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $404,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $11.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.46. 1,128,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. The company has a market capitalization of $827.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.81 and its 200-day moving average is $269.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

