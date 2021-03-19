Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 102,584 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,584 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $293,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Chubb by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

