Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $167.22 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

