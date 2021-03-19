Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW opened at $21.31 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

