Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 256.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $86.97 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

