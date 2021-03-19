Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $193,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

