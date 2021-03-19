Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

