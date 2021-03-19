Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,339 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.