Steven D. Fitz Sells 12,387 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 12,387 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $256,534.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.