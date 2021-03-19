STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.69, but opened at C$1.55. STEP Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 33,222 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

