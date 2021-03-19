Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. Moreover, the buyout of Zimmer will support its raw material procurement strategy at its new Texas flat roll steel mill. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 48,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

