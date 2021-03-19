Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 5.2% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $78,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

