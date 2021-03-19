Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBLK. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

