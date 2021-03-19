Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stantec by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

