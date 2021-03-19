Stan Klimoff Sells 853 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $13,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.51 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

