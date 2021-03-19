SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,634. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

