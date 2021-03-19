Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully Sells 10,391 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.22 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 24.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Splunk by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

