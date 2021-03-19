Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully Sells 10,391 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Splunk stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.22 and a 12-month high of $225.89.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.
