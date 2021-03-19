Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.98

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.98 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 69.20 ($0.90). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 411,133 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.05. The company has a market capitalization of £348.25 million and a PE ratio of 81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 50,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.