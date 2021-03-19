SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

