SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPTN. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. SpartanNash has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SpartanNash by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

