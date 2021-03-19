SparksPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,157.18 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. SparksPay has a market cap of $30,157.18 and approximately $76.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009821 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 223.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,625,631 coins and its circulating supply is 9,537,653 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.