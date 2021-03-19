Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

