Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Justin L. Brown Sells 365 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Justin L. Brown sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $24,465.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.72. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,373. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.