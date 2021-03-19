Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) EVP Acquires $60,480.00 in Stock

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) EVP Marie Taylor Leibson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SONA opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

