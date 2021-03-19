South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE:SJI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

