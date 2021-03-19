South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

SJI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,644. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $270,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.