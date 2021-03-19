South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.
SJI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,644. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $270,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
