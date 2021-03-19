Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$2.60, but opened at C$2.41. Source Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 10,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.