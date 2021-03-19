Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Raised to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

