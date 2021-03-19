Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of SQM opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 88,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

