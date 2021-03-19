SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. SMTC had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 24.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX remained flat at $$5.97 during trading on Thursday. 67,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,221. SMTC has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

