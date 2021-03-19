Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,738.57

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71) and last traded at GBX 1,473.50 ($19.25), with a volume of 792505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,492.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,474.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.