Smartsheet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,350 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,595 call options.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $27,380,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

